Monero | XMR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Monero Quick Project Information
Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.You can find more information about Monero history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenXMR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token門羅幣
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2014-04-18
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply17,364,000