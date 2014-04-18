mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Monero | XMR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Monero Quick Project Information

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.
You can find more information about Monero history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

XMR Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Monero (XMR) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XMR on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Monero or access MEXC XMR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Monero to gain higher income. Trade XMR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXMR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token門羅幣
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2014-04-18
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply17,364,000
XMR Price CalculatorHow to buy Monero

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM