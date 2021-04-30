XELS | XELS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XELS is an eco-conscious blockchain platform enabling corporations and individuals alike the ability to easily and transparently offset their carbon footprint by purchasing tokenized carbon offset credits.You can find more information about XELS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenXELS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXELS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-04-30
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000