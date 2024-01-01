XDC Network | XDC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XDC Network Quick Project Information
XDC Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network. A highly optimized, bespoke fork of Ethereum, the XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) mechanism, which allows for two-second transaction time, near zero gas fees, and a high number of transactions per second. Secure, scalable, and highly efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications and real-world asset tokenization.You can find more information about XDC Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XDC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold XDC Network (XDC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XDC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy XDC Network or access MEXC XDC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on XDC Network to gain higher income. Trade XDC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXDC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXDC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply37,705,012,699