XCN | XCN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XCN Quick Project Information
Onyx Protocol is the backbone of web3 blockchain infrastructure powered by XCN.You can find more information about XCN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XCN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold XCN (XCN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XCN
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy XCN or access MEXC XCN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on XCN to gain higher income. Trade XCN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXCN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXCN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply53,474,611,831