Tether Gold | XAUT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Tether Gold Quick Project Information
XAUT is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One XAUT token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery gold bar. Holders of XAUT obtain the combined benefits of both physical and digital assets. XAUT token holders will be able to enjoy ownership of gold while avoiding drawbacks associated with physical gold, such as high storage costs and limited accessibility.You can find more information about Tether Gold history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XAUT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenXAUT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXAUT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply246,524