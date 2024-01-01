WRLD | WRLD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
WRLD Quick Project Information
NFT Worlds are a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) living on the Ethereum blockchain.
Each NFT World is an explorable, limitless world that can be built into anything you can imagine.NFT Worlds are Minecraft compatible, massively multiplayer, will have developer APIs, are decentralized, and more.You can find more information about WRLD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WRLD Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenWRLD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWRLD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000