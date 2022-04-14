NFT Worlds (WRLD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NFT Worlds (WRLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NFT Worlds (WRLD) Information NFT Worlds are a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) living on the Ethereum blockchain. Each NFT World is an explorable, limitless world that can be built into anything you can imagine.NFT Worlds are Minecraft compatible, massively multiplayer, will have developer APIs, are decentralized, and more. Official Website: https://www.nftworlds.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd5d86fc8d5c0ea1ac1ac5dfab6e529c9967a45e9 Buy WRLD Now!

NFT Worlds (WRLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NFT Worlds (WRLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.07M $ 5.07M $ 5.07M Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 712.09M $ 712.09M $ 712.09M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 35.60M $ 35.60M $ 35.60M All-Time High: $ 0.6322 $ 0.6322 $ 0.6322 All-Time Low: $ 0.003959094157738242 $ 0.003959094157738242 $ 0.003959094157738242 Current Price: $ 0.007119 $ 0.007119 $ 0.007119 Learn more about NFT Worlds (WRLD) price

NFT Worlds (WRLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NFT Worlds (WRLD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WRLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WRLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WRLD's tokenomics, explore WRLD token's live price!

How to Buy WRLD Interested in adding NFT Worlds (WRLD) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy WRLD, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy WRLD on MEXC now!

NFT Worlds (WRLD) Price History Analyzing the price history of WRLD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore WRLD Price History now!

WRLD Price Prediction Want to know where WRLD might be heading? Our WRLD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WRLD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!