Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.You can find more information about Wootrade history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenWOO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWOO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-10-29
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.02 USDT
Max Supply3,000,000,000