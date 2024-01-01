WNT | WNT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
WNT Quick Project Information
The Smart WiFi Network Powered By You. Easily create your own hotspot network at home, at your business, or on-the-go and get paid!You can find more information about WNT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WNT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold WNT (WNT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WNT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy WNT or access MEXC WNT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on WNT to gain higher income. Trade WNT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWNT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWNT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000