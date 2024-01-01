mexc
Wilder World Quick Project Information

Wilder World is an immersive 5D Metaverse built on Ethereum , Unreal Engine 5 & ZERO.Collective ownership will be fueled by an NFT marketplace, in which NFT’s are made liquid by enabling fractionalized ownership — thereby creating the possibility for people with limited funds to be co-owners of high value assets; installing democratic ideals of inclusion at the core. And for an independent economy within Wilder World, a native currency will be released; a token by the name WILD.
You can find more information about Wilder World history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

WILD Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Wilder World (WILD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Wilder World to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenWILD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWILD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000
