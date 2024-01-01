Wen | WEN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Wen Quick Project Information
A community coin to immortalize WEN culture.You can find more information about Wen history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WEN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenWEN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000