W is the native token that powers the Wormhole platform. W is a native Solana SPL token and Ethereum ERC20 token that leverages Wormhole Native Token Transfers, and can be transferred seamlessly to any Wormhole-connected network.

English name of the token W

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token --

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price