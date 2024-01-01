W | W Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
W Quick Project Information
W is the native token that powers the Wormhole platform. W is a native Solana SPL token and Ethereum ERC20 token that leverages Wormhole Native Token Transfers, and can be transferred seamlessly to any Wormhole-connected network.You can find more information about W history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
W Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold W (W) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade W
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy W or access MEXC W and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on W to gain higher income. Trade W futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenW
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000