VICS | VICS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
VICS Quick Project Information
RoboFi, a decentralized finance (Defi) platform that envisions a marketplace for revolutionary Dao crypto trading bots with IBO (Initial Bot Offering). With the effective use of blockchain technology, RoboFi seeks to bring consensus between bot creators and users in an ecosystem that encourages mutual financial growth and innovation.You can find more information about VICS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VICS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenVICS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVICS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply600,000,000