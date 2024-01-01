You can find more information about Veloce history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Veloce (VEXT), the world’s leading digital racing media network, entered the world of Web3 with the launch of its blockchain utility and governance token, VEXT. VEXT allows the Veloce community to influence and govern key decentralized Veloce assets. The Veloce brand comprises industry-leading gaming and racing platform Veloce Esports, and race-winning outfit Veloce Racing, which competes in the renowned Extreme E championship.