Veloce Quick Project Information

Veloce (VEXT), the world’s leading digital racing media network, entered the world of Web3 with the launch of its blockchain utility and governance token, VEXT. VEXT allows the Veloce community to influence and govern key decentralized Veloce assets. The Veloce brand comprises industry-leading gaming and racing platform Veloce Esports, and race-winning outfit Veloce Racing, which competes in the renowned Extreme E championship.
You can find more information about Veloce history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

VEXT Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenVEXT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVEXT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000
VEXT Price CalculatorHow to buy Veloce

