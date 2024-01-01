VeChain | VET Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
VeChain Quick Project Information
Vechain is a global leading blockchain platform for products and information.In the past two years, Vechain has accumulated great amount of experience in providing blockchain solutions to various industries including liquor, auto, luxury goods, retail, logistics, supply chain, etc. The vision of Vechain is to build a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the Blockchain technology self-circulated and expanding.You can find more information about VeChain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VET Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold VeChain (VET) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VET
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy VeChain or access MEXC VET and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on VeChain to gain higher income. Trade VET futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVET
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVET
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply86,712,634,466