You can find more information about VES history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Vestate leads the Real Estate 3.0 revolution by combining blockchain with Real World Assets (RWAs) in a global property marketplace. It tokenizes commissions, ensuring fair compensation through transparent transactions. The platform is positioned for the future shift to Real Estate 3.0, shaping a more accessible and equitable real estate industry, now with a focus on RWAs