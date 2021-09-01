You can find more information about VEmpire DDAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

vEmpire DDAO is a unique protocol which facilitates Metaverse token staking onto its platform, redistributing profits to its users and its new form of Democratic DAO.Alongside its staking of AXS, MANA, SAND, STARL & Ethereum they also have their play to earn game launching in November 2021.