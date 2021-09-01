mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

VEmpire DDAO | VEMP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

VEmpire DDAO Quick Project Information

vEmpire DDAO is a unique protocol which facilitates Metaverse token staking onto its platform, redistributing profits to its users and its new form of Democratic DAO.Alongside its staking of AXS, MANA, SAND, STARL & Ethereum they also have their play to earn game launching in November 2021.
You can find more information about VEmpire DDAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

VEMP Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold VEmpire DDAO (VEMP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VEMP on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy VEmpire DDAO or access MEXC VEMP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on VEmpire DDAO to gain higher income. Trade VEMP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVEMP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVEMP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-09-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply810,720,000
VEMP Price CalculatorHow to buy VEmpire DDAO

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM