USDD | USDD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
USDD Quick Project Information
Decentralized StableCoin USDD on TRON. The TRON DAO Reserve manages USDD and guarantees its price stability.You can find more information about USDD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
USDD Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold USDD (USDD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade USDD
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy USDD or access MEXC USDD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on USDD to gain higher income. Trade USDD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenUSDD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUSDD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply