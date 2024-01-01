Universal Market Access | UMA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Universal Market Access Quick Project Information
Universal Market Access (UMA) is a protocol for the development, issuance, and settlement of derivatives for any underlying asset built on the Ethereum blockchain. A user can generate and create smart-contract governed meta-tokens based off of a derivative, and then take a position long or short of that asset without needing to hold the underlying asset.You can find more information about Universal Market Access history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
UMA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Universal Market Access (UMA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade UMA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Universal Market Access or access MEXC UMA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Universal Market Access to gain higher income. Trade UMA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenUMA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUMA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply101,172,570