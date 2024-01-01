mexc
UBXS Token Quick Project Information

UBXS Token has entered the real world. The aim of the project is to bring together the physical world and the virtual world (metaverse) by combining the real estate sector with a market volume of 100 trillion dollars with blockchain, web 3.0., metaverse, tokenomics and NFT technologies.
UBXS Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenUBXS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUBXS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
