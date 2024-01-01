UBSN | UBSN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
UBSN Quick Project Information
Silent Notary is a multiplatform decentralized service that utilizes blockchain technology to ensure the existence, integrity and attribution of communications, processes and data that are important to the users and their business. Certify and protect user's data without relying on third parties.You can find more information about UBSN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
UBSN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenUBSN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUBSN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply186,462,812,051