Silent Notary (UBSN) Information Silent Notary is a multiplatform decentralized service that utilizes blockchain technology to ensure the existence, integrity and attribution of communications, processes and data that are important to the users and their business. Certify and protect user's data without relying on third parties. Official Website: https://silentnotary.com/ Whitepaper: https://silentnotary.com/wp.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x86EFc496DcA70bcFD92D19194290e8457a375773 Buy UBSN Now!

Silent Notary (UBSN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Silent Notary (UBSN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 186.46B $ 186.46B $ 186.46B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 666.42K $ 666.42K $ 666.42K All-Time High: $ 0.000402 $ 0.000402 $ 0.000402 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.000003574 $ 0.000003574 $ 0.000003574 Learn more about Silent Notary (UBSN) price

Silent Notary (UBSN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Silent Notary (UBSN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UBSN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UBSN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UBSN's tokenomics, explore UBSN token's live price!

