Trust Wallet (trustwallet.com ) is a secure, open source, decentralized and anonymous Ethereum wallet application that supports Ethereum and over 20,000 different Ethereum based tokens (ERC20, ERC223 and ERC721). Providing a high-level security audit system for sending, receiving and storing digital assets.

English name of the token TWT

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token TWT

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time 2020-04-01

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price