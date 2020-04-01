Trust Wallet | TWT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Trust Wallet (trustwallet.com ) is a secure, open source, decentralized and anonymous Ethereum wallet application that supports Ethereum and over 20,000 different Ethereum based tokens (ERC20, ERC223 and ERC721). Providing a high-level security audit system for sending, receiving and storing digital assets.You can find more information about Trust Wallet history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenTWT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenTWT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-04-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000