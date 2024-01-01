You can find more information about TUBES history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The TUBE protocol launch the First Inscription cross-chain decentralized exchange. With breakthroughs in cross-chain technology and the realization of DEFI functions on ERC20, the platform will operate with transparent and secure rules, leading the industry's ecosystem development. The main functions in the first phase of the platform's technological ecosystem development include liquidity staking, liquidity rewards, decentralized exchange, staking lending protocols, and cross-chain protocols.