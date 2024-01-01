TUBES | TUBES Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TUBES Quick Project Information
The TUBE protocol launch the First Inscription cross-chain decentralized exchange. With breakthroughs in cross-chain technology and the realization of DEFI functions on ERC20, the platform will operate with transparent and secure rules, leading the industry's ecosystem development. The main functions in the first phase of the platform's technological ecosystem development include liquidity staking, liquidity rewards, decentralized exchange, staking lending protocols, and cross-chain protocols.You can find more information about TUBES history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TUBES Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TUBES (TUBES) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TUBES
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TUBES or access MEXC TUBES and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TUBES to gain higher income. Trade TUBES futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTUBES
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply39,000,000