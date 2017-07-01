TRON | TRX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TRON Quick Project Information
TRON: Decentralize the Web TRON is dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet. The TRON Protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world which offers scalability, high-availability, and high-throughput computing (HTC) support that serves as the foundation for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. It also provides better compatibility for Ethereum smart contracts through an innovative, pluggable smart contract platform. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. Every month more than 170 million people use BitTorrent Inc. developed products. Its protocols move as much as 40% of the world's Internet traffic on a daily basis. Now TRON is one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world with over 100M users.You can find more information about TRON history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TRX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenTRX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token波場
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-07-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.0015 USDT
Max Supply99,281,000,000