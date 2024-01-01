TROLL | TROLL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TROLL Quick Project Information
$TROLL is a meme coin on Ethereum that embraces the spirit of internet culture.You can find more information about TROLL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TROLL Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenTROLL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTROLL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply960,420,000,000,000