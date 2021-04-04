Tribe | TRIBE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Tribe Quick Project Information
The Fei protocol is the mechanism by which the Fei stablecoin is issued. It uses a mechanism called ‘Direct Incentives’ in order to maintain stability. TRIBE is the governance token that controls changes to the protocol.You can find more information about Tribe history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TRIBE Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenTRIBE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time2021-04-04
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000