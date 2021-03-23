Telos | TLOS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Telos Quick Project Information
Telos is the fastest and most cost-effective native blockchain available right now. A fully decentralized blockchain, network interactions & transactions are designed to be super-low cost and scalable. Mainnet has been operation for 2+ years, with over 100 dApps calling Telos home. According to blocktivity.info data, Telos is the most active blockchain on the planet. Telos is developed by a core team of 30+ members using an open-source codebase and has a leading on-chain governance system and an Ethereum Virtual Machine in development.You can find more information about Telos history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TLOS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Telos (TLOS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TLOS
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Telos or access MEXC TLOS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Telos to gain higher income. Trade TLOS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTLOS
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenTLOS
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time2021-03-23
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply355,208,371