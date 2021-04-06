Alien Worlds | TLM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Alien Worlds Quick Project Information
Alien Worlds is an NFT DeFi metaverse that simulates economic competition and collaboration between players. This is achieved by incentivizing players to compete for Trilium (TLM), which is required to control competing Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (“Planet DAOs”) and to gain access to additional gameplay.You can find more information about Alien Worlds history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TLM Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenTLM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTLM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-04-06
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000