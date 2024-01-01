TKO | TKO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.You can find more information about TKO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenTKO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTKO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000