The Protocol | THE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
The Protocol Quick Project Information
The Protocol ($THE) is an ERC20 meme token that is inspired by Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of eth, tweet.You can find more information about The Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
THE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold The Protocol (THE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade THE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy The Protocol or access MEXC THE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on The Protocol to gain higher income. Trade THE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTHE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTHE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000