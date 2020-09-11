mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

SUN | SUN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

SUN Quick Project Information

SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON, and it is designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on TRON with 0 VC investments, 0 PE investments and no pre-mining.
You can find more information about SUN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SUN Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SUN (SUN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SUN on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SUN or access MEXC SUN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SUN to gain higher income. Trade SUN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSUN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token太陽
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-09-11
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply
SUN Price CalculatorHow to buy SUN

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM