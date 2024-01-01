STRX | STRX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
STRX Quick Project Information
We are a #RWA token. Launched in October 2021, StrikeX (STRX) is the native utility token of the StrikeX Eco-system. The StrikeX eco-system is being developed by TradeStrikeBVI (StrikeX.BVI Ltd) who’s primary focus is delivering design-led, sleek, intuitive blockchain powered tools to the retail market.You can find more information about STRX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
STRX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold STRX (STRX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade STRX
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy STRX or access MEXC STRX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on STRX to gain higher income. Trade STRX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSTRX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply884,232,754