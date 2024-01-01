You can find more information about STRX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

We are a #RWA token. Launched in October 2021, StrikeX (STRX) is the native utility token of the StrikeX Eco-system. The StrikeX eco-system is being developed by TradeStrikeBVI (StrikeX.BVI Ltd) who’s primary focus is delivering design-led, sleek, intuitive blockchain powered tools to the retail market.