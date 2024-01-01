Stratos | STOS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Stratos Quick Project Information
Stratos is the next generation of decentralized Data Mesh that provides a scalable, reliable, self-balanced storage, database, and computation network. Stratos is born for scaling blockchain process capacity while retaining the decentralized benefits of a distributed protocol including trustlessness, traceability, verifiability, privacy, and other competitive strengths.You can find more information about Stratos history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
STOS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSTOS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSTOS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000