Stratos Quick Project Information

Stratos is the next generation of decentralized Data Mesh that provides a scalable, reliable, self-balanced storage, database, and computation network. Stratos is born for scaling blockchain process capacity while retaining the decentralized benefits of a distributed protocol including trustlessness, traceability, verifiability, privacy, and other competitive strengths.
You can find more information about Stratos history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

STOS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Stratos (STOS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade STOS on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Stratos or access MEXC STOS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Stratos to gain higher income. Trade STOS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSTOS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSTOS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
