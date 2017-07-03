STORJ | STORJ Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
STORJ Quick Project Information
Storj is a protocol that creates a distributed network for the formation and execution of storage contracts between peers. The Storj protocol enables peers on the network to negotiate contracts, transfer data, verify the integrity and availability of remote data, retrieve data, and pay other nodes. Each peer is an autonomous agent, capable of performing these actions without signiﬁcant human interaction. Many of the basic tools for these interactions are described in this Full protocol documentation can be found elsewhere.You can find more information about STORJ history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSTORJ
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSTORJ
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-07-03
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.4097 USDT
Max Supply425,000,000