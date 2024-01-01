STETH | STETH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
STETH Quick Project Information
Users who stake their ETH into the Eth2 contract via Lido will receive the liquid token equivalent in the form of stETH. For the sake of simplicity, this means that if you stake 1 ETH with Lido, you receive 1stETH in return.You can find more information about STETH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
STETH Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold STETH (STETH) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade STETH
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy STETH or access MEXC STETH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on STETH to gain higher income. Trade STETH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSTETH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSTETH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply6,698,242