STBU | STBU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
STBU Quick Project Information
Stobox is a top-tier award-winning tokenization company that provides technology and consulting to help clients leverage digital assets and tokenized securities. Their mission is to make it easier than ever for businesses to embrace tokenization and unlock new opportunities with Real World Assets.You can find more information about STBU history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
STBU Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSTBU
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenSTBU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000