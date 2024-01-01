You can find more information about MicroVisionChain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

MVC is a UTXO-model layer-one smart contract public blockchain with unlimited potential. It is a revolutionary blockchain solution built to solve bitcoin's congestion issue. MVC achieves unparalleled transaction speed, exponential scalability with high-concurrency, extremely low fees, while maintaining decentralization. Combined with the cross-chain decentralized identity (DID) solution, MVC will become the ideal sidechain to Bitcoin, unlocking the full potential of Bitcoin for daily transactions and providing bitcoin virtual machines enabling the development of massive Web3 applications.