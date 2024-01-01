MicroVisionChain | SPACE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MVC is a UTXO-model layer-one smart contract public blockchain with unlimited potential. It is a revolutionary blockchain solution built to solve bitcoin's congestion issue. MVC achieves unparalleled transaction speed, exponential scalability with high-concurrency, extremely low fees, while maintaining decentralization. Combined with the cross-chain decentralized identity (DID) solution, MVC will become the ideal sidechain to Bitcoin, unlocking the full potential of Bitcoin for daily transactions and providing bitcoin virtual machines enabling the development of massive Web3 applications.You can find more information about MicroVisionChain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SPACE Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSPACE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSPACE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000