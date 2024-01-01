You can find more information about The Unfettered Souls history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The Unfettered is role-playing video game that offers an unparalleled decentralized gaming experience on the blockchain. The game features a soulslike genre, developed by Trender Software on the Unreal Engine 4, designed to provide players with an immersive and challenging gaming experience. The mission of The Unfettered is to provide true gaming freedom, and the vision is to create a fair and transparent gaming ecosystem.