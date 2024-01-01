Soulsaver | SOUL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Soulsaver Quick Project Information
Soulsaver is a P2E game ecosystem established with NFT as the parameter. P2E game Soulsaver, which the Soulsaver Project Team has developed, is a blockchain-based idle strategic simulation RPG, inspired by the existing online game Ghost Online. Our team has combined the idle strategic simulation genre optimized for P2E, with the IP of Ghost Online as the base for the development of Soulsaver. With this, our team intends to develop a blockchain-based ecosystem that services popular P2E games that anyone can easily and conveniently enjoy.You can find more information about Soulsaver history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SOUL Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSOUL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSOUL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000,000