Soulsaver Quick Project Information

Soulsaver is a P2E game ecosystem established with NFT as the parameter. P2E game Soulsaver, which the Soulsaver Project Team has developed, is a blockchain-based idle strategic simulation RPG, inspired by the existing online game Ghost Online. Our team has combined the idle strategic simulation genre optimized for P2E, with the IP of Ghost Online as the base for the development of Soulsaver. With this, our team intends to develop a blockchain-based ecosystem that services popular P2E games that anyone can easily and conveniently enjoy.
You can find more information about Soulsaver history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SOUL Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Soulsaver (SOUL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SOUL on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Soulsaver or access MEXC SOUL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Soulsaver to gain higher income. Trade SOUL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSOUL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSOUL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000,000
