mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

SOS Token | SOS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

SOS Token Quick Project Information

$SOS is the token to pay tribute, to protect, to promote all NFT creators, collectors and markets for nurturing the entire NFT ecosystem.
You can find more information about SOS Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SOS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SOS Token (SOS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SOS on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SOS Token or access MEXC SOS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SOS Token to gain higher income. Trade SOS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSOS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSOS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000
SOS Price CalculatorHow to buy SOS Token

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM