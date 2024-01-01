SOS Token | SOS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SOS Token Quick Project Information
$SOS is the token to pay tribute, to protect, to promote all NFT creators, collectors and markets for nurturing the entire NFT ecosystem.You can find more information about SOS Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SOS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSOS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSOS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000