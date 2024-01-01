SNPT | SNPT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SNPT Quick Project Information
SNPIT (Snap-it) is a P2E GameFi/DePIN project where you can use camera NFTs to take photos, build a photo database network and participate in battles to earn rewards.You can find more information about SNPT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SNPT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SNPT (SNPT) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SNPT
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SNPT or access MEXC SNPT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
English name of the tokenSNPT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply896,000,000