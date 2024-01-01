mexc
SNPIT (Snap-it) is a P2E GameFi/DePIN project where you can use camera NFTs to take photos, build a photo database network and participate in battles to earn rewards.
English name of the tokenSNPT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply896,000,000
