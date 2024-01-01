SNEK | SNEK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SNEK Quick Project Information
SNEK aims to be the chillest meme coin on Cardano with a fair distributed launch including 0% of the supply set aside to the team and a high circulating supply/low emissions right from the start. With a goal to unite communities across Cardano and onboard new users from outside chains.You can find more information about SNEK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SNEK Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSNEK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSNEK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply76,715,880,000