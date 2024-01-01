Swarm Markets | SMT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Swarm Markets Quick Project Information
Swarm Markets is the world’s first regulated DeFi platform for issuing and trading tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). Swarm makes it possible for institutional investors like banks and hedge funds as well as retail investors to trade and stake tokens based on all kinds of RWAs, such as stocks and bonds, alongside crypto.You can find more information about Swarm Markets history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SMT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSMT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSMT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply244,204,951