Smell Token | SML Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Smell Token Quick Project Information
Smell Token (SML), a unique token for participating in fragrance industry's digital transformation. Token holders access various businesses & games on innovative Smell Mafia platform, expanding industry potential through digital scent data.You can find more information about Smell Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SML Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Smell Token (SML) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SML
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Smell Token or access MEXC SML and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Smell Token to gain higher income. Trade SML futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSML
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSML
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply12,000,000,000