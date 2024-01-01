SMARS | SMARS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SMARS Quick Project Information
The SafeMars Protocol is a community driven, fair launched DeFi Token. Three simple functions occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn.You can find more information about SMARS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SMARS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SMARS (SMARS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SMARS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SMARS or access MEXC SMARS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SMARS to gain higher income. Trade SMARS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSMARS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSMARS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply400,000,000,000,000