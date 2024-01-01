mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

SHX | SHX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

SHX Quick Project Information

Stronghold is expanding payments ecosystem using the SHx token as a building block with real-world purpose. Our mission is to provide fast, secure, and accessible financial services for all.
You can find more information about SHX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SHX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SHX (SHX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SHX on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SHX or access MEXC SHX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SHX to gain higher income. Trade SHX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSHX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenSHX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000
SHX Price CalculatorHow to buy SHX

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM