Shiro | SHIRO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Shiro Quick Project Information
SHIRO is a meme coin on BNB Smart Chain.You can find more information about Shiro history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SHIRO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Shiro (SHIRO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SHIRO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Shiro or access MEXC SHIRO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Shiro to gain higher income. Trade SHIRO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSHIRO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSHIRO
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000