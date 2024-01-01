Songbird | SGB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Songbird Quick Project Information
Songbird is Flare's Canary Network and it will have two distinct phases. Songbird will play an important role in the ongoing testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, StateConnector and F-Asset systems and network architecture ahead of the Flare launch. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be launched on Songbird, and F-Assets are generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and trustworthiness of Flare's eventual release.You can find more information about Songbird history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SGB Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSGB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSGB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000