Songbird is Flare's Canary Network and it will have two distinct phases. Songbird will play an important role in the ongoing testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, StateConnector and F-Asset systems and network architecture ahead of the Flare launch. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be launched on Songbird, and F-Assets are generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and trustworthiness of Flare's eventual release.