Safepal is a digital asset wallet designed to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto asset management platform. Safepal offers hardware wallet and software wallet products managed by the Safepal App, where users can easily store, manage and trade their crypto assets. Safepal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), over 10,000 tokens and NFT assets. Safepal is also the first hardware wallet Binance Labs invested in.