SafePal | SFP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SafePal Quick Project Information
Safepal is a digital asset wallet designed to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto asset management platform. Safepal offers hardware wallet and software wallet products managed by the Safepal App, where users can easily store, manage and trade their crypto assets.
Safepal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), over 10,000 tokens and NFT assets. Safepal is also the first hardware wallet Binance Labs invested in.You can find more information about SafePal history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SFP Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSFP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSFP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-02-08
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000