mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

SafePal | SFP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

SafePal Quick Project Information

Safepal is a digital asset wallet designed to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto asset management platform. Safepal offers hardware wallet and software wallet products managed by the Safepal App, where users can easily store, manage and trade their crypto assets. Safepal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), over 10,000 tokens and NFT assets. Safepal is also the first hardware wallet Binance Labs invested in.
You can find more information about SafePal history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SFP Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SafePal (SFP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SFP on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SafePal or access MEXC SFP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SafePal to gain higher income. Trade SFP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSFP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSFP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-02-08
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000
SFP Price CalculatorHow to buy SafePal

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM